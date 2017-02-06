ISEG Confirms the Launch of 50 Global Stock Exchange Sites Which Have Gone Live Today and Also the Launch of its Capital Superhighway '

LONDON, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

ALLIEDSX has acquired all rights in a massive tech transfer deal worth GBP 250m (USD 300m) in order to give the ISEG/ALLIEDSX "Digital Stock Exchange Platform" a global footprint in 50 countries.

ALLIEDSX equips local partners with all they need to own and operate the ALLIEDSX startup stock exchange in their country. All ALLIEDSX stock exchanges are in a key alliance with each other. They all host the ISEG/ALLIEDSX unique trading platform, proprietary brokerage systems, technology, on-boarding systems and regulatory features locally.

This is FinTech in its biggest collaboration resulting in the emerging capital market's biggest shift.

"Early stage companies currently have nowhere to lay their hat after they close their first round of funding, whether that be via a crowdfunding platform or friends and family," says Edward Fitzpatrick, CEO of ISEG. "The gap has been further widened with stricter regulations and higher listing costs. These result in small to medium sized companies failing on exchanges that are no longer fit for purpose for companies in early to mid stage growth. As the market shifts, a gap has risen and we have filled it," added Fitzpatrick.

ALLIEDSX is an early-stage stock exchange that caters for these companies with relaxed trading capability and relaxed regulations compared to big board exchanges.By combining technology with know-how and procedure, ALLIEDSX has created a structure that meets this market need perfectly. It smooths out the process for early stage companies and mitigates risk for their investor base.

ISEG has also created and invested in a suite of dynamic FinTech products and services for companies listing on an ALLIEDSX stock exchange which put them on what ISEG has coined "The Capital Superhighway" .This initiative provides tools that will assist early-stage businesses become later-stage businesses faster and safer.

ALLIEDSX is bringing a fit-for-purpose startup stock exchange to 50 countries that will revolutionise capital markets, creating the world's first Capital Superhighway to assist early stage companies in their growth cycle.

