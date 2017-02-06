sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.02.2017 | 15:30
Year-end Report 2016 - Change of Date

ÅSEDA, Sweden, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ProfilGruppen changes the date for release of the year-end report for 2016 to Thursday 9th of February, 14:00 CET.

For more information, please contact:
Per Thorsell,President and CEO
Mobile 46 (0)70-240 78 40
per.thorsell@profilgruppen.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/profilgruppen/r/year-end-report-2016---change-of-date,c2181510

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/2130/2181510/624358.pdf

PDF


