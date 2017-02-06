Decision Resources Group appoints Peter Hempshall as Senior Vice President, Global Consulting Services

BURLINGTON, Massachusetts, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --We are pleased to announce that Peter Hempshall joins the Decision Resources Group (DRG) as Senior Vice President, Global Consulting Services. Peter is responsible for leading and expanding our global Value Strategy and HEOR business. Peter brings a wealth of leadership and market experience from senior roles in services businesses such as IMS, HERON and PAREXEL.

Peter is equally excited about this leadership opportunity as his comments succinctly reflect.

"It is not the leader who makes the business a success, it is the team. Leaders must develop a culture where business success becomes a motivator for the whole team and let's not forget we are here to solve our client's problems: If we focus on finding holistic solutions for our clients' problems, and we engrain this into our culture (at all levels), we drive towards a client partnership model versus a transactional business."

About Decision Resources Group

DRG, a subsidiary of Piramal Enterprises Ltd., offers best-in-class, high-value data, analytics and insights products and services to the healthcare industry, delivered by more than 1,000 employees across 17 offices inNorth America,EuropeandAsia. DRG provides the Life Sciences, Provider, Payer and Financial Services industries the data, tools, insights and advice they need to compete and thrive in an increasingly complex and value-based marketplace. decisionresourcesgroup.com.

