

6 February 2017 For immediate release



Novae Group plc



NOTICE OF RESULTS



Novae Group plc will announce its preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2016 on Wednesday, 1 March 2017.



For more information please contact:



Novae Group plc +44 (0)20 7050 9000 Matthew Fosh, Chief Executive Officer Reeken Patel, Interim Chief Financial Officer



Haggie Partners LLP +44 (0)20 7562 4444 David Haggie Rebecca Young



