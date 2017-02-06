Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' / Miscellaneous - Medium Priority NCSP Board Approves 2017 AGM Agenda and Board Candidates 06-Feb-2017 / 15:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Press release* *NCSP Board Approves 2017 AGM Agenda and Board Candidates* 06 February 2017 Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group (NCSP Group or the Group) (LSE: NCSP, Moscow Exchange: NMTP) reports that PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors on 3 February 2017 approved the agenda of 2017 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, and candidates to the Board of Directors and the Audit Commission, by passing the following resolutions. 1. To approve the agenda of the 2017 Annual General Meeting of shareholders, as proposed by the Federal Agency for State Property Management on behalf of the Russian Federation, as follows: 1.1. Approval of the 2016 annual report (unconsolidated); 1.2. Approval of the 2016 annual financial accounts (unconsolidated); 1.3. Approval of the distribution of profits for 2016; 1.4. Approval of the amount, time and form of payment of dividends for 2016, and of the dividend record date; 1.5. Approval of remuneration to Directors, except those in government service; 1.6. Approval of remuneration to members of the Audit Commission, except those in government service; 1.7. Election of the Board of Directors; 1.8. Election of the Audit Commission; 1.9. Approval of the auditor. 2. To approve the following candidates to the Board of Directors. 2.1 As proposed by the Federal Agency for State Property Management on behalf of the Russian Federation: 2.1.1. Viktor Olersky, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation; 2.1.2. Dmitry Pristanskov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management; 2.1.2. Oksana Tarasenko, Director of Corporate Governance Department at the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation. 2.2. As proposed by Novoport Holding Limited: 2.2.1. Natalia Izosimova, Advisor at Summa Group; 2.2.2. Leyla Mammad Zada, CEO of Summa Group; 2.2.3. Alexander Potapushin, Director at Novorossiysk Grain Plant; 2.2.4. Maksim Grishanin, First Vice-President of Transneft; 2.3.5. Sergey Andronov, Vice-President of Transneft; 2.3.6. Rashid Sharipov, Vice President of Transneft. 2.3. As proposed by Transneft Service LLC: 2.3.1. Vladimir Kayashev, President of Summa Group. 2.3.2. Sergey Khotochkin; 2.3.2. Ekaterina Nikitina; 2.3.4. Sergey Kireev, General Director at Transneft Service JSC. 2.3.5. Nikolay Platonov, Deputy Director of Corporate Governance Department at Transneft. PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors of consists of seven seats. Six Directors are elected, and the seventh Director is appointed by the Government of the Russian Federation under the golden share rule. Igor Levitin, Aide to the President of the Russian Federation, holds this seat currently. 3. To approve the following candidates to the Audit Commission: 3.1. As proposed by the Russian Agency for State Property Management: 3.1.1. Zakharyi Dzhioev; 3.1.2. Tatiana Lomakina. 3.2. As proposed by Novoport Holding Limited: 3.2.1. Ivan Dyachkov; 3.2.2. Stanislav Popov; 3.2.3. Margarita Russkikh; 3.2.4. Tatiana Nesmeyanova. *About NCSP Group* NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia and the third largest in Europe by cargo turnover in 2015. NCSP Group trades on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2015 totaled 139.7 million tons. Consolidated revenue to IFRS in 2015 totaled $877 million and EBITDA $657 million. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, JSC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, OJSC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. *Contacts* Kristina Senko, Public Relations: KSenko@ncsp.com Mikhail Shchur, Investor Relations: MShchur@ncsp.com The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' 2 Mira St. 353907 Novorossiysk Russia Phone: +7 (8617) 60-46-30 Fax: +7 (8617) 60-22-03 E-mail: mail@ncsp-net.com Internet: www.nmtp.info ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP Sequence No.: 3824 End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 542125 06-Feb-2017

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 06, 2017 09:28 ET (14:28 GMT)