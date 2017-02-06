Wound Debridement Products Market to Grow at 6.7% CAGR to Reach US$ 750 Mn by 2024

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Rising awareness about implications caused from presence of damaged tissues has compelled patients undergoing surgeries to opt for proper wound debridement measures. Global demand for wound debridement products will be largely accounted by hospitals spanned across the globe, while ambulatory surgical centres (ASCs) will also be recognised as key end-user of wound debridement products. A recent study on the global wound debridement products market, conducted by Future Market Insights, projects that hospitals and ASCs will collectively account for more than 60% of global revenues between 2016 and 2024; with hospitals being the largest end-user of wound debridement products in the world.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161020/430874LOGO )



Future Market Insights' report, titled "Wound Debridement Products Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2024," estimates that the global market for wound debridement products, which is presently valued above US$ 400 million, will register a 6.7% CAGR to reach a projected market value of US$ 750 million by the end of 2024.

Request a Sample Report with Table of Contents: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-584

According to the report -

Advanced medical tapes have begun penetrating the surgical supplies industry, factoring the growth of the global wound debridement products market

Research institutes and medical colleges from several parts of the world are striving for inclusion of a well-devised, improved wound-care curriculum in the academic study of nurses, surgeons and doctors

Standardisation of wound debridement procedures will continue to effectuate an enduring growth in global demand for such products

Mechanical Debridement Pads - Top-selling Product

In 2016, over 25% of global wound debridement products revenues were estimated to be accounted by sales of mechanical debridement pads. Prevalent need for changing the dressing of wounds in order to accelerate the post-surgery healing process will continue spike the demand for such pads. Meanwhile, nearly US$ 200 million revenues will be procured globally from the sales of traditional wound debridement devices by 2024-end, making them the fastest-growing products in the global market. Global revenues amassed from traditional wound debridement devices sales are predicted to exhibit increment at a healthy 10% CAGR.

Preview Analysis on Global Wound Debridement Products Market Segmentation By End User - Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Specialised Clinics, Nursing Facilities; By Applications - Chronic Ulcers, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, Burn Cases; By Product Types - Hydrosurgical Debridement Devices, Low Frequency Ultrasound Devices, Surgical Wound Debridement Devices, Mechanical Debridement Pads, Traditional Wound Debridement Devices, Larval Therapy: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wound-debridement-devices-market

Growing Need for Wound Debridement in Treatment of Chronic Ulcers

By the end of 2024, almost half of the global wound debridement products revenues will be attributed by use of these products in treatment of chronic ulcers. Management of wounds arising from surgical procedures on chronic ulcer disorders will continue to necessitate the therapeutic use of wound debridement products. Likewise, the demand for wound debridement products will also be higher for healing surgical wounds. An estimated US$ 177.9 million revenueis being anticipated to be accounted by consumption of wound debridement products in treatment of surgical wounds.

Smith & Nephew PLC are leading wound debridement product manufacturers, specializing in production of hydrosurgical debridement products and low-frequency ultrasound devices. Derma Sciences, Inc. is one of the key players in the global wound debridement products market, known for offering mechanical debridement pads, surgical wound debridement devices, and products used in traditional wound debridement & larval therapy. Lohmann & Rauscher International, another leading manufacturer of wound debridement products, will be focusing on intensifying its business across Asia-Pacific region. Other companies profiled in this report include, Zimmer Biomet, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Arobella Medical, LLC, Misonix, Söring GmbH, BSN Medical, and Molnlycke Healthcare AB.

Speak with Analyst for any Report Related Queries: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-584

Global Wound Debridement Products Market: Regional Highlights

50% of wound debridement products market in the US is expected to be accounted by two products - mechanical debridement pads and traditional debridement devices

North America's wound debridement products market will dominate by contributing with more than US$ 300 million of global revenues by end of forecast period

wound debridement products market will dominate by contributing with more than of global revenues by end of forecast period In 2016, the wound debridement products revenues from Asia-Pacific closed in on US$ 80 million

closed in on Sales of wound debridement products in Europe are expected to bring in more than US$ 150 million by the end of 2024

More From FMI's Cutting-edge Intelligence:

Sleep Apnea Diagnostic System Market Segmentation By Product Type - Polysomnography (PSG) Devices (Ambulatory PSG Monitoring Devices, Clinical PSG Monitoring Devices), Sleep Apnea Screening Devices (Nasal Flow Sensors, Peripheral Capillary Oxygen Saturation (SPO2)) and Actigraphy Monitoring Devices; By End User - Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Sleep Centres and Clinics: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sleep-apnea-diagnostic-system-market

Segmentation By Product Type - Polysomnography (PSG) Devices (Ambulatory PSG Monitoring Devices, Clinical PSG Monitoring Devices), Sleep Apnea Screening Devices (Nasal Flow Sensors, Peripheral Capillary Oxygen Saturation (SPO2)) and Actigraphy Monitoring Devices; By End User - Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Sleep Centres and Clinics: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sleep-apnea-diagnostic-system-market North America Outbound Medical Tourism Services Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Application - Cosmetic Surgery Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Weight Loss Treatment, Spinal Surgery Treatment, Neurology Treatment and Other General Treatment: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-outbound-medical-tourism-services-market

Segmentation By Therapeutic Application - Cosmetic Surgery Treatment, Dental Treatment, Cardiovascular Treatment, Orthopaedic Treatment, Cancer Treatment, Fertility Treatment, Weight Loss Treatment, Spinal Surgery Treatment, Neurology Treatment and Other General Treatment: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/north-america-outbound-medical-tourism-services-market 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segmentation By Material - Plastics, Biomaterial Inks; By Application Type - Orthopedic Implants, Dental Implants, Cranio-Maxillofacial Implants, Internal And External Prosthesis; By Technology - Liquid Based 3D Printing, Powder Based 3D Printing, DLP, FDM-Plastic Filament Extrusion, Polyjet/Inkjet Printing, EBM; By Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Ambulatory Surgical Centres: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/3d-Printed-medical-devices-market

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and Medical devices Market Insights



Contact Us

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremrketinsights.com



Website: http://www.futuremarketinsights.com