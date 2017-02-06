Latest Report on Top 10 SDx and Networking Technologies by MarketsandMarkets

PUNE, India, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report "Top 10 SDx and Networking Technologies (SDN & NFV, Software-Defined Wan, V-CPE, Wi-Fi-as-a-Service, Software-Defined Storage, Software-Defined Security, CDN, Software-Defined Data Center, Network Analytics and Unified Network Management)", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow at a significant rate between 2015 and 2020/2016 and 2021.

The growth of this market is propelled by the advent of Internet of Things (IoT) & proliferation of massive amount of data through connected devices, increasing focus on competitive insights, need for increased business agility & scalability, and growing volume & variety of business data across industry verticals.

Software-defined data center technology is expected to be the top SDx and networking technology and is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period of 2016-2021

The market for Software-Defined Data Center (SDDC) is expected to have the largest market size among the top 10 SDx and networking technologies. The market for SDDC is expected to grow from USD 25.61 billion in 2016 to USD 83.21 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 26.8% during the forecast period. The major forces driving the SDDC market are the adoption of advanced data center management software across various organizations, need for cost-effective solutions, increased data center agility & scalability, and ability to centrally manage the entire data center. The SDDC market is growing rapidly because of the transformation from traditional data center to advanced SDDC to massive increase in data center traffic. The market, by service, has been segmented into consulting, integration & deployment, and managed services.

The managed services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rapid adoption of SDDC solutions in large enterprises, which require third-party assistance for managing and controlling the SDDC infrastructure. The growth across the region is dominated by North America, which is expected to hold the largest share of the SDDC market in 2016 due to the technological advancements and early adoption of SDDCs in the region. The market in Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. The primary driving forces for this growth are increasing technological adoption and growing data center traffic providing huge opportunities across industry verticals in the APAC countries, especially India, China, and Japan.

Market for software-defined networking and network function virtualization technology is expected to grow at the fastest rate between 2015 and 2020

The market for Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) is expected to grow from USD 2.0 million in 2015 to USD 45.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 86.0% during the forecast period. The technologies are evolving as promising networking technologies and are poised to redefine networking with an innovative approach of separating the data plane from the control plane. SDN and NFV technologies are set to redefine networking architecture and are rapidly gaining traction among all stakeholders associated with networking, mobility, IoT, and other related areas.

The major factors responsible for the adoption of SDN and NFV technologies include the rising demand for mobility, requirement for innovative & new network architecture, surging cloud services, varying & complex network traffic patterns, and network management of large networks, along with the management of geographically spread network assets. SDN and NFV technologies with the adoption of Open Flow standards simplify the task of configuring complex network infrastructures and reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) required for traditional network infrastructure. In terms of regions, North America is expected to lead the market; APAC, including Japan, is the fastest growing market and is expected to soon replace Europe to become the second biggest contributor in the market.

The key vendors in the market for Top 10 SDx and Networking Technologies include IBM Corporation (U.S.), Cisco Systems (U.S.), Juniper Networks, Inc. (California, U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (California, U.S.), Dell Technologies, Inc. (Texas, U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Tokyo, U.S.), Citrix System (Florida, U.S.), Brocade Communication System Inc. (California, U.S.), NEC Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), and Versa Networks (California, U.S.).

