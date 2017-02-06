Turkish Airlines, Flying to More Countries than any Other Airline in the World, Meets Hundreds of Millions of Viewers with its New Commercial Starring Oscar-winner Actor Morgan Freeman

ISTANBUL, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Turkish Airlines launches its new commercial starring Oscar-winner actor Morgan Freeman

Turkish Airlines, the winner of the "Best Airline in Europe" award for the last six years in a row given by the most respected global airline passenger survey organization, Skytrax, debuted its new commercial starring Oscar winner Morgan Freeman. The commercial was first aired during the most-watched show in U.S. TV history, Super Bowl, the final game of the National Football Team (NFL) on February 5th.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20161202/445171LOGO )



After meeting the audience with a fantastic ad campaign "Batman v Superman" in last year's game at Super Bowl 50, which had an estimated audience of over 800 million people worldwide, Turkish Airlines once again made a debut with a new commercial starring Morgan Freeman at this year's game.

The commercial film is directed by the famous director Matthias Zentner, who has also directed commercials for many global brands. Shot in Los Angeles in a period of 10 hours with a crew of 101 people, the commercial will be meeting the audience on 16 TV channels, and the most prestigious media outlets around four continents.

Commenting on the deal made with the Oscar-winner actor, director, voice actor and pilot Morgan Freeman, M. Ilker Ayci, Chairman of the Board and the Executive Committee of Turkish Airlines, said, "We not only fly to more countries than any other airline in the world, but also invest in passenger experience at every destination we reach. In line with our global growth strategy, we will continue at full speed to launch new flight destinations. We are committed to innovation and we always aim for the best. We are more than satisfied by the feedback on and outcomes of our celebrity ad campaigns with world-famous figures so far. Our new ad campaign with Morgan Freeman has already been a smash hit. We value our deal with Freeman for his contribution to our global image and brand awareness."

Morgan Freeman said, "As a licensed pilot, I have had a special interest in flying, and I know Turkish Airlines is consistently awarded for its unique offerings and innovative services that continue to score resounding successes. Besides it has amazingly delicious on-board and lounge catering. It's an honor to work with such a prestigious airline that flies to more countries than any other airline in the world."

Turkish Airlines had also sponsored "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice", one of last year's most popular movies, and broadcasted its commercial video starring world famous figures like Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Jesse Eisenberg as part of the sponsorship deal, on Super Bowl for the first time. "Kobe vs. Messi: The Selfie Shootout", the flag-carrier's another commercial deal with Lionel Messi and Kobe Bryant, was also selected the best commercial film of the last decade by YouTube.

The ad campaign with Morgan Freeman will be broadcast in every destination Turkish Airlines fly to worldwide. You can follow the campaign on our YouTube channel link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_gv6fRejLM

During Super Bowl, Turkish Airlines also had a real-time Twitter game with the hashtag #itstime, offering 20 free business class flight tickets that can be used on all destinations that Turkish Airlines flies to.