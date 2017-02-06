Research and Markets - Annual Strategy Guide for Europe's 5 Leading Armored Vehicle Manufacturers 2017: BAE Systems plc, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KMW Nexter Defense Systems, Iveco Defense

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Annual Strategy Guide - 2017 - Europe's 5 Leading Armored Vehicle Manufacturers - BAE Systems plc, GDELS, Rheinmetall, KMW Nexter Defense Systems, Iveco Defense - Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" report to their offering.

The 2017 edition of this annual publication provides comprehensive analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans being formulated, developed and pursued by Europe's 5 Leading Armored Vehicles manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry gears up for a complex, challenging & rapidly evolving macroeconomic & geopolitical environment.

2017, overall, is likely to be a slightly better year for the global economy than 2016, as per economic growth forecasts. The global economy is projected to register improved growth in 2017 as against 2016 level as per projections by the IMF & the World Bank amid continued challenges from terrorism, extremism and continued war operations across several parts of the world.

The projections indicate towards improved GDP growth projections for the U.S., slight acceleration of economic recovery in Europe, steady yet moderate growth in China and slight reduction in growth rate for India given the demonetization move by the Indian government. Additionally, commodity prices are likely to register an improvement in 2017 with improvement likely in metal prices and forecasts for increase in oil prices in 2017 with OPEC's agreement on limiting & managing production levels likely to provide some relief to the global energy sector.

The report will be useful for

- Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes



- Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs



- Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues



- Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs



- Medium Term Strategic Outlook, Inputs on Market Evolution & Growth Projections through 2025



- Analysis of Emerging Market & Technology Trends



- Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs



- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment



- Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics



Report Excerpts:

- Analysis of GDELS' Growth Plans focused on leveraging & upgrading its existing Family of Vehicle Platforms in Europe - Analysis



- Pursuit of joint Franco-German Defense programs at the Core of KNDS' Long Term Growth Strategy - Analysis & Insights



- Rheinmetall's Growth Strategy driven by Aggressive Pursuit of New Defense Programs across International Markets



- Iveco Defense Plans to Expand Market Presence across Latin America and Looking for a Foray into the U.S. Market - Insights



- Analysis of Key Technology Trends Shaping the Industry in the domains of Mobility, Protection & Firepower



Companies Mentioned



- Rheinmetall AG



- BAE Systems plc



- General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS)



- KMW Nexter Defense Systems (KNDS)



- Iveco Defense

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jgvx8f/annual_strategy

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716