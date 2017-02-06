Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Carotenoids Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Carotenoids Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $1.95 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include lucrative opportunities through development of high-value natural carotenoids and rising consumer interest towards naturally sourced products.

Based on Product the market is categorized into Astaxanthin, Canthaxanthin, Beta-carotene, Lycopene, Zeaxanthin, Lutein, Capsanthin, Beta-apo-8-carotenal-ester, Annatto, Beta-Apo-8-carotenal and Other Products. Depending on the Application the market is segmented by animal feed, food beverages, cosmetics, supplements and pharmaceuticals. By source, market is segregated by synthetic and natural.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Companies Mentioned:

BASF SE

Algatechnologies Ltd

Allied Biotech Corporation

Chr. Hansen A/S

Cyanotech Corporation

D.D. Williamson Co., Inc.

Dohler Group

Excelvite SDN. BHD.

FMC Corporation

Hansen Holding A/S,

Kemin Industries Inc.

Lycored Ltd.

Royal DSM N.V.

Sensient technologies Corporation

Valensa International LLC

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Carotenoids Market, By Product

5 Carotenoids Market, By Application

6 Carotenoids Market, By Source

7 Carotenoids Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5mnq2b/global.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170206005732/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Food Ingredients, Food Additive Chemicals