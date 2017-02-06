sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.02.2017 | 16:23
PR Newswire

Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

PR Newswire
London, February 6

06 February 2017

CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED
("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value


Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 January 2017 was 218.51p (31 December 2016: 218.02p per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 January 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten holdingsPence per sharePercentage of investee equity held
Hurricane Energy Plc75.013.0%
Grainger Plc34.43.4%
Northgate Plc33.84.9%
STV Group Plc20.113.9%
Leaf Clean Energy Co.14.029.9%
FairFX Group11.525.9%
Sutton Harbour Holdings Plc7.729.3%
Hansard Global Plc4.23.0%
Johnston Press Plc3.320.0%
Camellia Plc2.70.9%
Total of ten largest holdings206.7
Other investments16.3
Cash and accruals(4.5)
Total NAV218.5


For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited
William Collins (Chairman)
Tel: 01481 716 000
www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser
David Worlidge/James Thomas
Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker
Joe Winkley/Neil Langford
Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser
Richard Bernstein
Tel: 020 7478 9080


© 2017 PR Newswire