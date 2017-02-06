Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Monthly Net Asset Value

06 February 2017



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

("Crystal Amber Fund" or the "Fund")

Monthly Net Asset Value



Crystal Amber Fund announces that its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per share at 31 January 2017 was 218.51p (31 December 2016: 218.02p per share).

The proportion of the Fund's NAV at 31 January 2017 represented by the ten largest holdings, other investments and cash (including accruals), was as follows:

Top ten holdings Pence per share Percentage of investee equity held Hurricane Energy Plc 75.0 13.0% Grainger Plc 34.4 3.4% Northgate Plc 33.8 4.9% STV Group Plc 20.1 13.9% Leaf Clean Energy Co. 14.0 29.9% FairFX Group 11.5 25.9% Sutton Harbour Holdings Plc 7.7 29.3% Hansard Global Plc 4.2 3.0% Johnston Press Plc 3.3 20.0% Camellia Plc 2.7 0.9% Total of ten largest holdings 206.7 Other investments 16.3 Cash and accruals (4.5) Total NAV 218.5



For further enquiries please contact:

Crystal Amber Fund Limited

William Collins (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000

www.crystalamber.com

Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas

Tel: 020 3328 5656

Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160

Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080