Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Organ Preservation Market Analysis Trends Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Organ Preservation Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.6% over the next decade to reach approximately $335.8 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing compensation treatment for organ transplantation procedures, technical advancements and increasing elderly population, rising multi-organ breakdown cases in aging inhabitants, growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on technique the market is categorized into hypothermic machine perfusion, static cold storage (SCS) technique, normothermic machine perfusion and other techniques. As per organ type the market is segmented into liver, lung, kidneys, heart, and other organs. Other organs are further segmented into pancreas and intestine.

By solution, the market is categorized into custodiol htk (histidine-tryptophan-ketoglutarate) solution, human biosystem (hbs) solution, hypothermosol, lifor, perfadex, renograf, sirna transplant solution, university of wisconsin solution (uw solution), viaspan and other preservation solutions.

Companies Mentioned:

21st Century Medicine Inc.

Bridge to Life Limited

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Claris Lifesciences Limited

Dr. Franz Kohler Chemie GmbH

Essential Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (Organ Recovery Systems, Inc.)

Organox Limited

Paragonix Technologies, Inc.

Preservation Solutions, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

ToleroTech, Inc.

Transmedics, Inc.

Waters Medical Systems LLC [Institut Georges Lopez (IGL]

Xvivo Perfusion AB



Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Organ Preservation Market, By Technique

5 Organ Preservation Market, By Organ Type

6 Organ Preservation Market, By Solution

7 Organ Preservation Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

