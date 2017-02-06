

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW)



Collectors Universe Inc. (CLCT) posted second-quarter net income of $2.92 million or $0.34 per share vs. year-ago $989 thousand or $0.12 per share. Revenues rose 41%, to a quarterly record of $17.9 million from $12.6 million last year, thanks to a 57%, increase in coin service revenues and a 15%, increase in cards and autograph service revenues.



CLCT featured on our 'Under The Radar' service on Friday at an opening price of $21.21. The stock touched a new intra-day, 52-week high of $25.28, returning a gain of 19% from our published price.



MTD



Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) said it sees FY17 adjusted earnings per share of $16.55 - $16.75, above the consensus estimate of $16.27 per share. For Q1, the company sees adjusted EPS of $3.05 - $3.10, above consensus of $2.78.



MTD featured on Short-Term Investor on Friday at an opening price of $447.9. The stock touched a new intra-day, 52-week high of $467.14 the same day.



PXLW



Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) guided Q1 revenues to range between $22 million and $23 million, above the consensus estimate of $21.02 million.



PXLW featured on Short-Term Investor on Jan 10 at an opening price of $3.2. Friday, the stock touched a new 52-week, intra-day high of $3.75, representing a gain of 17% from our published price.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX