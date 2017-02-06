Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market Worth 2.35 Billion USD by 2020

PUNE, India, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Industrial Cooking Fire Protection Systems Market for Food Manufacturing by Product (Fire Detection Systems (Flame, Smoke, Heat), Fire Management Systems), Service, Geography - Global Forecast to 2020", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for the food manufacturing sector was valued at USD 1.74 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 2.35 Billion by 2020, at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.

The growth of the market is propelled by the technological enhancements and innovations in cooking equipment & techniques. The market is further driven by factors such as susceptibility of industrial kitchens to fire accidents due to increased rate of adoption of high-energy cooking equipment, and stringent regulatory norms possessed by various government agencies and associations for the prevention of fire accidents in industrial cooking areas.

Water mist suppression system expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The water mist suppression system is expected to lead the current fire extinguishing system market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2020. This is mainly due to the fact these systems can effectively suppress fires within the cooking area and exhibit high cooling effect. The CO2 suppression system is largely unsuccessful as it does not provide significant cooling of the oil or fryer metalwork, which may lead to re-ignition of fire.

Flame detectors held the largest market share of the fire detection systems market for industrial cooking focused on food manufacturing sector in 2015

In the fire detection systems market for industrial cooking focused on food manufacturing sector, flame detectors held the highest market share in 2015, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2020. Dual UV/IR flame detectors leads the flame detectors market and is expected to grow at the highest growth rate. Dual UV/ IR flame detectors are designed specifically for industries which are prone to emissions of hydrocarbon and organic materials through fire and are mostly seen in manufacturing industries such as food processing plants.

The major players in the industrial cooking fire protection systems market focused on food manufacturing include Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.), Johnson Controls Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), Tyco International Plc (Ireland), and United Technologies Corporation (U.S.), among others.

North America expected to hold the largest market share, while APAC would witness the highest growth rate

North America is expected to hold the largest market share and dominate the industrial cooking fire protection systems market focused on food manufacturing between 2016 and 2020. APAC is one of the potential markets for industrial cooking fire protection systems globally and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period with the increasing technological advancements and innovations in cooking equipment and techniques.

