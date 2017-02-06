RENO, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- China Food and Beverage Company (OTC: CHIF) announced today that it has launched a medical cannabis division.

CHIF's vision is to establish a fully integrated investment company that provides turnkey solutions to the medical cannabis industry. The Company's main focus is on the acquisition of real estate, providing software solutions and financial services.

CHIF also announced that it has signed a binding letter of intent to establish a medical cannabis testing facility joint venture in California. The Company's partner is currently operating a multi-million dollar medical testing facility in Las Vegas. Further details will be announced next week.

James Tilton, president of CHIF stated, "We are excited about the prospects of making acquisitions and forming joint venture partnerships in this threshold industry. The medical marijuana industry is experiencing tremendous growth and the Company is poised to be a leader in this market."

China Food and Beverage Company is a U.S. holding company whose strategy is the acquisition of companies in the medical cannabis industry, as well as the formation of joint venture partnerships and strategic alliances.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created thereby. Investors are cautioned that, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, the ability of China Food & Beverage Company Corp. to accomplish its stated plan of business. China Food & Beverage Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, and therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this press release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by China Food & Beverage Company or any other person.

For further information contact:

CHIF

1 (570-595-2432)

jamestilton@chinafoodandbeveragecompany.com



