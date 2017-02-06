GMC Software positioned highest for ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision in Leaders quadrant

www.gmc.net GMC Software, a leader in customer communications management, today announced the company has been named a Leader in the 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management Software, positioned highest for both ability to execute and furthest for completeness of vision. The report evaluated 15 vendors from around the globe that met the inclusion criteria.

Gartner's Magic Quadrant defines Leaders: "In terms of Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision, Leaders are doing well and are prepared for the future with a clear vision. They have strong channel partners and a presence in multiple regions; they achieve consistent financial performance; and they offer broad platform support and good customer support. In addition, they dominate in one or more technologies or vertical markets. Leaders are aware of the ecosystem in which their offerings need to fit."

The criteria used to evaluate vendors are "ability to execute," defined as how well a provider sells and supports its CCM products and services on a global basis; and "completeness of vision," which focuses on potential. Gartner's report reveals that a provider "with superior vision anticipates, directs and initiates market trends-particularly if it integrates its vision for a broad range of areas-and capitalizes on product and service development."

Additionally, Gartner's report states, "Part of our assessment involves looking at how well each provider understands enterprises' changing requirements for CCM, including the movement toward more interactive and on-demand capabilities as well as multichannel versus print output. We also assess how well the provider is anticipating or planning to address market trends such as cloud delivery options and the increased use of analytics, social and mobile technologies."

Among GMC Software's recent achievements:

GMC Software delivered the first customer journey mapping solution, fully integrated into a customer communications management solution.

GMC Inspire has the ability to transform traditional communications into interactive, cross-channel communications.

GMC Software has delivered on the promise of a CCM solution that enables cross-functional teams to collaborate more effectively.

GMC Software has had the fastest growing CCM customer base globally for the past three years.

"We are honored GMC Software is once again positioned a Leader by Gartner," said Henri Dura, CEO, GMC Software. "We thank our customers, partners and employees, who are responsible for this great honor. Listening to our customers, we continue to deliver solutions to market faster and smarter than anyone else in the industry. Due to our ongoing investment in R&D, we continue to give our customers relevant innovation with every release. This gives our clients both confidence and a competitive edge in a market shaped by rapidly changing technology, regulations and economic climates."

With the largest customer communications-focused Research Development team in the world, GMC Software boasts a 20-month major release cycle in an industry where approximately 40 months is the norm. The company supports more than 1,600 clients and partners in banking, insurance, healthcare and service providers.

To access a full copy of the report free of charge, please click here: Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GMC Software

GMC Software helps companies communicate with their customers and employees. GMC Software empowers organizations to create stronger engagements with timely and relevant communications. A Neopost Digital Company, GMC Software provides the means for business users to develop contextual, highly individualized communications across all channels that span the entire customer journey. A leader in customer communications, GMC Software supports thousands of clients and partners in banking, insurance, healthcare and service providers around the world.

