Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire
London, February 6

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Legal Entity Identifier 2138008U8QPGAESFYA48

Date: 6 February 2017

Name of applicant:Pacific Assets Trust plc
Name of scheme:General
Period of return:From:5 August 2016To:5 February 2017
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:9,359,838
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):Nil
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):100,000
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:9,259,838

Name of contact:Mark Pope - Frostrow Capital LLP
Telephone number of contact:020 3008 4913

