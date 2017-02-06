sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,242 Euro		-0,005
-2,02 %
WKN: A12AZ5 ISIN: CA09852X3058 Ticker-Symbol: 9BR1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,232
0,252
17:34
0,243
0,253
16:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BONTERRA RESOURCES INC0,242-2,02 %