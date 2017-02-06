Queros Capital Partners Plc - Notification Marketing Period

6 February 2017
GB00BV9G0J47
Queros Capital Partners PLC
("Queros" or "the Company")
Notification Marketing Period
Queros Capital Partners Plc, announces that the Company has entered into a marketing period commencing from today 6 February 2017 and ending on 17 February 2017, pursuant to which the Directors will announce the results of any aggregate Bond Placings.
The directors of Queros Capital Partners Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.
COMPANY CONTACT DETAILS:
Marcel Boom, Chief Executive Officer
Queros Capital Partners Plc
Office Suite G4,
Bredon House,
321 Tettenhall Road,
Wolverhampton,
West Midlands,
WV6 OJZ
Telephone: +44 1293 401 293
http://www.queroscapitalpartners.com/
NEX EXCHANGE CORPORATE ADVISER:
Alexander David Securities Limited
David Scott - Corporate Finance
James Dewhurst - Institutional Sales
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7448 9820
http://www.ad-securities.com
49 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4SA