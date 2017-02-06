Oceanco Launches the Largest Yacht Ever Built in The Netherlands - 110m/361ft Project JUBILEE

ALBLASSERDAM, The Netherlands, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Oceanco's outstanding project JUBILEE, with striking exterior styling by Lobanov Design, grand interior by Sorgiovanni Designs and owner's representation by Burgess, is the largest yacht ever built in The Netherlands.

At an impressive 110m/361ft length over all, generous 16.4m/54ft beam and just over 4,500 Gross Tons, this yacht has a very sleek and original profile that will surely turn heads wherever she travels. Her elongated profile flows elegantly & gracefully from bow to stern; with no fewer than six decks, her progressively longer horizontal lines make JUBILEE distinctive from all other yachts.

JUBILEE is truly a vessel in a class of her own. Igor Lobanov has created a unique & architecturally challenging design which creates a visual effect of multi-level decks - never seen before. She offers a fully certified helicopter operating deck forward with a concealed mooring deck below. Viewed from above, her curvaceous lines lead aft to a large pool deck with built in Aquarium and substantial beach club below.

Built to the Passenger Yacht Code, her elegant Sam Sorgiovanni designed interior is both spacious and comfortable offering accommodation for up to 30 guests in 15 staterooms including an entirely private owner's deck.

This project was introduced to Oceanco by Burgess who also provided Technical Consultancy & Project Management throughout the entire build process. She represents a number of firsts in yachting, not only for her size, but also the fact that she is a fully turn-key project completely outfitted at delivery including all Owner's supplies; tenders, spares, watersports equipment, china, crystal, silverware, table linen, sheets, loose furniture, cushions, etc.

A visual and technological tour de force, JUBILEE will be undergoing sea trials in the North Sea and is scheduled to cruise the Mediterranean during the summer season.

Technical Specifications

Type: Steel Hull and Aluminium Superstructure

Length: 110m / 361ft

Beam: 16.4m / 54ft

Speed: 18.5 Knots

Exterior Designer: Lobanov Design

Interior Designer: Sam Sorgiovanni Designs

Owner's Representation: Burgess

*Photography -Francisco Martinez Photography