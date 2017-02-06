Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-06 17:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Efore Plc Press release February 6, 2017 at 06:00 p.m.



Efore is once again recognized with multiple performance awards by National Instruments Corporation. Throughout 2016 Efore consistently performed beyond expectations to receive the following three awards:



- Best in Class Supplier - providing superior value complete solutions - Quality Award - for all four quarters of fiscal year 2016 - Top Tier 1 Supplier



National Instruments confirmed Efore as the Best in Class Tier 1 partner for outstanding quality performance, valuable service and continuous improvements demonstrated. Efore's advanced solutions are based on the latest cutting edge technology, bringing very high impact in value for the whole PXI product platform, including the new STS systems and RF product lines, helping NI achieve the highest customer satisfaction.



Efore has continued to provide National Instruments with high quality Power Solutions. They work closely with our Manufacturing teams to hit delivery dates and our R&D teams to develop innovative new products. The awards Efore received this year reflect the continued level of outstanding partnership between our companies. Dave Colyar, National Instruments Corporate Global Commodity Manager added, "Congratulations on another successful year in 2016".



"We are very proud to receive National Instruments' honorable recognition once again. Assignment of these awards is a clear confirmation of our consistency in deliveries and very valuable services enabling our customer to rank as the world class leader in the market place." says Mr. Alessandro Leopardi, Efore EVP Sales & Marketing.



This was the sixth time Efore was awarded by National Instruments, achieving Supplier of the Year in 2014, Best On-Time Delivery Supplier in 2013, and within the TOP21 recipients of National Instruments' 2012 Global Supplier Award.



Efore Group Efore Group is an international company which develops and produces demanding power products. Efore's head office is based in Finland and its R&D functions are located in Finland, Sweden, Italy and China. Sales and marketing operations are located in Europe, United States and China. In the fiscal year ending in December 2015, consolidated net sales totalled EUR 89,9 million and the Group's personnel averaged 887. The company's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.www.efore.com



National Instruments More than 30,000 companies are using the National Instruments' products and platforms for increasing productivity and speeding product development.www.ni.com