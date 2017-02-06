Global Fluorochemicals Market Report - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Increasing Demand for Inorganic Fluorochemical Applications in Automotive Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fluorochemicals Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Fluorochemicals Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $36.4 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for inorganic fluorochemical applications in automotive industry, increasing market for refrigerants, and rapid industrialization in emerging countries.



Based on product type the market is categorized into flurosurfactants, fluororepellants, inorganic fluorides, flurocarbons, and other product types. Further, flurocarbons divided into hydrofluorocarbon (HFC), hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCs). Depending on the application the market is segmented by aluminum production, chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, wire & cable, blowing agents, refrigerants, air conditioning, components & others, motor vehicles, and other applications.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:



3M

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Arkema

Asahi Glass

Daikin

Dongyue

DuPont

Halocarbon Products Corp

Honeywell

Mexichem Fluor S.A. de C.V

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Pelchem

Solvay SA.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Fluorochemicals Market, By Product Type



5 Fluorochemicals Market, By Application



6 Fluorochemicals Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities

8 Leading Companies



