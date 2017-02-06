Global E-Learning Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.2% - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Product, Technology, Vendor, End User & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global E-Learning Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.2% over the next decade to reach approximately $325 billion by 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include learning through gaming has been popularized in the recent years, implementation of IT security and cloud based solutions, rapid growth in online content & digitization, innovations in wearable technologies are flourishing the e-learning industry and learning management systems are switching over to cloud-based systems.



Based on product the market is categorized academic e-learning and corporate e-learning. Depending on technology, market is segmented into Learning Management System (LMS), mobile e-learning, application simulation tool, rapid e-learning, podcasts, learning content management system, virtual classroom knowledge management system and other technologies.



By vendor, market is classified into service providers and content providers. By end user, market is segregated into higher education institutions, K-12 schools and other end users.



Companies Mentioned:



Adobe systems

Allen Interactions

Apollo Education Group

Blackboard

Certpoint Systems

Cisco Systems

Citrix

Desire2Learn

HealthStream

McGrawHill

Microsoft

Oracle

Pearson

SAP

Schoology

SunGard

Tata Interactive Systems

