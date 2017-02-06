Global Ophthalmic Devices Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By End Users, Application, Product & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Ophthalmic Devices Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Device Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $71.9 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing elderly population, rising frequency of everyday life related diseases, growing relevance of technology in ophthalmology, growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on end users the market is categorized into hospitals, academic and research laboratories and other end users. As per application the market is segmented into cataract, vitreo retinal disorders, glaucoma and refractor disorders.



Depending on product the market is categorized into vision care, surgery devices and diagnostic and monitoring devices. Vision care includes contact lenses and spectacles. Surgery devices include vitreoretinal surgery devices, refractive surgery devices, cataract surgery devices and glaucoma surgery devices. Diagnostic and monitoring devices further segmented into autorefractors/phoropters, fundus cameras, corneal topographer, keratometers, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, ophthalmoscopes, optical coherence tomography scanners, perimeters/visual field analyzers, retinoscopes, slit lamps, specular microscopes, tonometers, pachymeter and wavefront aberrometers.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:



CooperVision AG.

Abbott Medical Optics, Inc.

Alcon, Inc.

Bausch & Lomb, Inc.

Canon Inc

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Essilor International S.A.

HAAG-Streit Group

Hoya Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Nidek Co., Ltd.

Novartis AG

Topcon Corporation

VisionCare

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Ophthalmic Devices Market, By End Users



5 Ophthalmic Devices Market, By Application



6 Ophthalmic Devices Market, By Product



7 Ophthalmic Devices Market, By Geography



8 Key Player Activities



9 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nphk5f/global_ophthalmic

