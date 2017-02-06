Ceramic Matrix Composites and Carbon Matrix Composites (2016-2021): Focus on Materials & Fabrication Technologies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Market for Ceramic and Carbon Matrix Composites will grow from $3.9 billion in 2016 to nearly $6.2 billion by 2021 with a CAGR of 9.4%.

This report provides an updated review of CMC and CAMC technology, including materials and production processes, and identifies current and emerging applications for this technology.

The analysis of current CMC and CAMC revenues is followed by a detailed presentation of market growth trends, based on industry growth, technological trends, and regional trends. It provides projected revenues for ceramic and carbon matrix composites within each segment, together with forecast compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2016 through 2021.

This report provides:

An overview of the global markets for ceramic matrix composites and carbon matrix composites, focusing on materials and fabrication technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data for 2014, 2015, 2016 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Highlights of key technological advances made during recent years.

A look at existing fields of application for new and emerging applications.

Breakdowns of the markets by matrix type, application, and region.

Important technology and market trends within each market segment.

An overview of global R&D activities related to ceramic matrix composites, both within public and private organizations.

Profiles of major players in the industry.

Companies Mentioned:

3M

Astro Met

Biocomposites

Brembo

Coorstek

DOT

Ge Ceramic Composite Products

Hitachi Chemical

Kennametal

Kyocera

Morgan Advanced Materials

Orbital ATK

Porsche Automobil Holding

Safran

Saint-Gobain

Sandvik

Schunk Group

Sumitomo Electric

UBC Industries

United Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary - Complimentary

3: Overview

4: Technologies And Materials For Ceramic And Carbon Matrix Composites

5: Global Markets

6: Global Industry Structure

7: Patent Analysis

