Europe stands at the forefront of the legal scenario of the global e-cigarette market with a series of laws and regulations for e-cigarette and e-liquid manufacturing, sales, distribution, advertising, and marketing. The e-cigarette industry has been growing exponentially in Europe which is home to some of the largest markets in terms of revenue generation such as the U.K., Germany and France among others. However, a significant share of the European population is still unaware of the pros and cons of e-cigarettes and its components.

Consortiums and associations are present to provide awareness among the consumers and the suppliers in order to get familiar with the ongoing changes within the rapidly growing industry. The prominent consortiums discussed in this segment are The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Tobacco Vapor E-cigarette Association (TVECA) and British Medical Association among others.

Since 2012, the market has undergone a transformation, due to a series of major acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships taking place among other market activities. European countries have established a reputation of following rigid policies and consequentially certain restrictions have already been implemented by the European Union Tobacco Products Directive (EU-TPD), in regards to updating the laws, rules and regulations governing the e-cigarette industry.

