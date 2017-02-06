sprite-preloader
Montag, 06.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,23 Euro		-0,255
-1,00 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,221
25,353
17:38
25,262
25,364
17:39
06.02.2017 | 17:26
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 6, 2017

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") as set out below.

In addition, the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") table below shows for each PDMR the number of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares deferred under the DBP representing 50% of their annual bonus for performance year 2016.

Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
PDMRDATE OF AWARDSHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van BeurdenFebruary 3, 2017RDSA198,900
John AbbottFebruary 3, 2017RDSB50,000
Harry BrekelmansFebruary 3, 2017RDSA50,000
Andrew BrownFebruary 3, 2017RDSB50,000
Ronan CassidyFebruary 3, 2017RDSB42,000
Donny ChingFebruary 3, 2017RDSA36,000
Maarten WetselaarFebruary 3, 2017RDSA50,000

DEFERRED BONUS PLAN
PDMRDATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPENUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
Ben van BeurdenFebruary 3, 2017RDSA47,114
Simon HenryFebruary 3, 2017RDSB25,339
John AbbottFebruary 3, 2017RDSB17,439
Harry BrekelmansFebruary 3, 2017RDSA15,901
Andrew BrownFebruary 3, 2017RDSB18,096
Ronan CassidyFebruary 3, 2017RDSB12,144
Donny ChingFebruary 3, 2017RDSA14,750
Maarten WetselaarFebruary 3, 2017RDSA17,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations

International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550

Shell Investor Relations

Europe: + 31 70 377 4540

United States: +1 832 337 2034

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume198,900
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
198,900
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)John
Last Name(s)Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume50,000
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
50,000
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume50,000
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
50,000
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume50,000
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
50,000
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume42,000
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
42,000
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume36,000
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
36,000
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionConditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume50,000
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
50,000
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ben
Last Name(s)van Beurden
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDeferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume47,114
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
47,114
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Simon
Last Name(s)Henry
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDeferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume25,339
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
25,339
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)John
Last Name(s)Abbott
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDeferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume17,439
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
17,439
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDeferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume15,901
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
15,901
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Brown
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDeferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume18,096
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
18,096
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentB ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MM408
Nature of the transactionDeferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
CurrencyGBP
PriceNIL
Volume12,144
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
12,144
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDeferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume14,750
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
14,750
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Maarten
Last Name(s)Wetselaar
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusIntegrated Gas and New Energies Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityRoyal Dutch Shell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentA ordinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00B03MLX29
Nature of the transactionDeferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
CurrencyEUR
PriceNIL
Volume17,000
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
17,000
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction February 3, 2017
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue

© 2017 PR Newswire