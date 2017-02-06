ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES

February 6, 2017

Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") as set out below.

In addition, the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") table below shows for each PDMR the number of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares deferred under the DBP representing 50% of their annual bonus for performance year 2016.

Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED Ben van Beurden February 3, 2017 RDSA 198,900 John Abbott February 3, 2017 RDSB 50,000 Harry Brekelmans February 3, 2017 RDSA 50,000 Andrew Brown February 3, 2017 RDSB 50,000 Ronan Cassidy February 3, 2017 RDSB 42,000 Donny Ching February 3, 2017 RDSA 36,000 Maarten Wetselaar February 3, 2017 RDSA 50,000

DEFERRED BONUS PLAN PDMR DATE OF AWARD SHARE TYPE NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED Ben van Beurden February 3, 2017 RDSA 47,114 Simon Henry February 3, 2017 RDSB 25,339 John Abbott February 3, 2017 RDSB 17,439 Harry Brekelmans February 3, 2017 RDSA 15,901 Andrew Brown February 3, 2017 RDSB 18,096 Ronan Cassidy February 3, 2017 RDSB 12,144 Donny Ching February 3, 2017 RDSA 14,750 Maarten Wetselaar February 3, 2017 RDSA 17,000

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Mark Edwards

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 198,900 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

198,900

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 50,000 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

50,000

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 50,000 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

50,000

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Brown 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 50,000 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

50,000

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 42,000 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

42,000

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 36,000 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

36,000

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 50,000 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

50,000

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016 Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 47,114 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

47,114

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Simon Last Name(s) Henry 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016 Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 25,339 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

25,339

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) John Last Name(s) Abbott 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016 Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 17,439 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

17,439

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016 Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 15,901 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

15,901

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Andrew Last Name(s) Brown 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016 Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 18,096 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

18,096

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016 Currency GBP Price NIL Volume 12,144 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

12,144

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016 Currency EUR Price NIL Volume 14,750 Total N/A Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total

14,750

NIL

N/A Date of transaction February 3, 2017 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue