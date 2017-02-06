ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU MARKET ABUSE REGULATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
February 6, 2017
Royal Dutch Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") have been made a conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan ("LTIP") as set out below.
In addition, the Deferred Bonus Plan ("DBP") table below shows for each PDMR the number of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares deferred under the DBP representing 50% of their annual bonus for performance year 2016.
Details of the LTIP and DBP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2015 (www.shell.com/annualreport).
|LONG TERM INCENTIVE PLAN
|PDMR
|DATE OF AWARD
|SHARE TYPE
|NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
|Ben van Beurden
|February 3, 2017
|RDSA
|198,900
|John Abbott
|February 3, 2017
|RDSB
|50,000
|Harry Brekelmans
|February 3, 2017
|RDSA
|50,000
|Andrew Brown
|February 3, 2017
|RDSB
|50,000
|Ronan Cassidy
|February 3, 2017
|RDSB
|42,000
|Donny Ching
|February 3, 2017
|RDSA
|36,000
|Maarten Wetselaar
|February 3, 2017
|RDSA
|50,000
|DEFERRED BONUS PLAN
|PDMR
|DATE OF AWARD
|SHARE TYPE
|NUMBER OF SHARES AWARDED
|Ben van Beurden
|February 3, 2017
|RDSA
|47,114
|Simon Henry
|February 3, 2017
|RDSB
|25,339
|John Abbott
|February 3, 2017
|RDSB
|17,439
|Harry Brekelmans
|February 3, 2017
|RDSA
|15,901
|Andrew Brown
|February 3, 2017
|RDSB
|18,096
|Ronan Cassidy
|February 3, 2017
|RDSB
|12,144
|Donny Ching
|February 3, 2017
|RDSA
|14,750
|Maarten Wetselaar
|February 3, 2017
|RDSA
|17,000
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Mark Edwards
Deputy Company Secretary
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|198,900
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
198,900
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|John
|Last Name(s)
|Abbott
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|50,000
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
50,000
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|50,000
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
50,000
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Brown
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|50,000
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
50,000
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|42,000
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
42,000
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|36,000
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
36,000
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Maarten
|Last Name(s)
|Wetselaar
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Conditional award of performance shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|50,000
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
50,000
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ben
|Last Name(s)
|van Beurden
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Executive Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|47,114
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
47,114
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Simon
|Last Name(s)
|Henry
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|25,339
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
25,339
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|John
|Last Name(s)
|Abbott
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Downstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|17,439
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
17,439
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Harry
|Last Name(s)
|Brekelmans
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Projects & Technology Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|15,901
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
15,901
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Andrew
|Last Name(s)
|Brown
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Upstream Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|18,096
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
18,096
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Ronan
|Last Name(s)
|Cassidy
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|B ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MM408
|Nature of the transaction
|Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
|Currency
|GBP
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|12,144
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
12,144
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Donny
|Last Name(s)
|Ching
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Legal Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|14,750
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
14,750
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|First Name(s)
|Maarten
|Last Name(s)
|Wetselaar
|2. Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Integrated Gas and New Energies Director
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Full name of the entity
|Royal Dutch Shell plc
|Legal Entity Identifier code
|21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
|4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|Description of the financial instrument
|A ordinary shares of €0.07 each
|Identification Code
|GB00B03MLX29
|Nature of the transaction
|Deferment of Royal Dutch Shell plc shares under the Deferred Bonus Plan representing 50% of annual bonus for performance year 2016
|Currency
|EUR
|Price
|NIL
|Volume
|17,000
|Total
|N/A
|Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total
17,000
NIL
N/A
|Date of transaction
|February 3, 2017
|Place of transaction
|Outside a trading venue