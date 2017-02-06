BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC - Dividend Declaration

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)



ANNOUNCEMENT OF FINAL DIVIDEND



6 February 2017



The Board of BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is pleased to announce that a final dividend in respect of the financial year ended 30 November 2016 of 6.25 pence per ordinary share has been declared by the Directors. This dividend will be paid on 29 March 2017, subject to shareholder approval at the AGM, to shareholders on the Company's register on 17 February 2017 (ex-dividend date is 16 February 2017).

The last date for receipt of mandate instructions for those shareholders who wish to join the Dividend Reinvestment Plan is 8 March 2017.

Enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Secretary



Telephone: 020 7743 1098