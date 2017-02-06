Global Mattress Market is Anticipated to Surpass $ 39 Billion by 2022: Says TechSci Research

NEW YORK, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing health concerns, rising awareness towards benefits of good sleep, surging home ownership rate coupled with growing disposable income to drive global mattress market through 2022

According to TechSci Research report, "Global Mattress Market By Product Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022", mattress market across the globe is forecast to surpass $ 39 billion by 2022, on the back of increasing number of hospitals, housing units, rising disposable income, growing awareness among consumers towards good quality mattresses coupled with increasing incidences of dust mites and bed bugs allergy and increase in population, which has led to construction of new housing units. In 2016, 57.66 million new housing units were constructed, which is anticipated to increase to 59.44 million in 2017 and is forecast to reach 61.30 million by 2018. Further, global spa market that was valued around 94 billion in 2013 increased to 98.60 billion by 2015, all the above stated reasons are expected to drive the mattress market globally during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region dominated the global mattress market in 2016 and is expected to generate significant demand for mattresses through 2022, which can be attributed to growing preference for a healthy lifestyle products at affordable prices, increasing population, rising GDP and relatively high production of mattresses compared to other regions. North America region held the second largest share followed by Europe, South America and MEA. Moreover, consumers' preference for large houses over small houses, rising number of nuclear families and new product innovations by mattress manufacturers are likely to push the sales of mattresses globally. In terms of mattress size, the market was dominated by queen size in 2016, which is forecast to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well due to rising per sq. ft. area of homes. Demand for mattresses from the hospitality and corporate sectors is expected to rise owing to greater emphasis on providing high value services to consumers, consequently boosting mattress market across the globe over the coming years.

"Growing heath concerns among consumers, rising demand for therapeutic beds and mattresses form the commercial sector, greater accessibility and availability of mattresses at retail stores, continuous improvement in manufacturing technologies and government initiatives to promote manufacturing activities are few of the major factors responsible to steer the growth of mattress market, globally." said Mr. Karan Chechi, Research Director with TechSci Research, a research based global management consulting firm.

"Global Mattress Market By Product Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2012 - 2022" has evaluated the future growth potential of global mattress market and provides statistics and information on market structure, size, share and future growth. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyzes emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges and opportunities present in the global mattress market.

