Superconducting Wire Market Worth 1,008.2 Million USD by 2021

PUNE, India, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Superconducting Wire Marketby Type (High Temperature Superconductors (First Generation and Second Generation), Low and Medium Temperature Superconductors), Application (Energy, Medical, Industry, Research), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021" published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 638.1 Million in 2016 to USD 1,008.2 Million by 2021, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2021.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )

Browse68 market data Tables and40 Figures spread through 125 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Superconducting Wire Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/superconducting-wire-market-226116096.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.

The global market is set to witness significant growth, due to the focus on energy application, high energy physics experiments in Europe and North America, and the growing demand for cost effective and energy efficient MRI systems.

The energy segment is expected to hold the largest share of the Superconducting Wire Market, by application, during the forecast period

The research segment led the Superconducting Wire Market in 2015, and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The energy application segment is estimated to have a lesser market share than research application segment in 2016 but projected to surpass the research application segment during the forecast period. This segment is primarily driven by the use of superconductors in a wide range of equipment such as transformers, cables, generators, energy storage, and grid protection, and is expected to create new revenue pockets for the Superconducting Wire Market during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=226116096

HT Superconductor to be the fastest growing segment in the Superconducting Wire Market

With regard to the type segment, HT superconductors are expected to constitute the fastest growing market from 2016 to 2021. This is because of cheaper cryogenic systems required for HT superconductor material which makes the superconductor devices cost effective. These are used in manufacturing of energy efficient superconducting cables and fault current limiters.

Make an Enquiry: http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=226116096

Europe: The leading market for superconducting wire

In this report, the Superconducting Wire Market has been analyzed with respect to three regions, namely, North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Europe is expected to dominate the global Superconducting Wire Market with maximum European countries investing in various applications to speed up the process of commercialization of superconductor equipment.

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes profiles of some of the top players in the Superconducting Wire Market. These players include American Superconductor Corporation (U.S.), Bruker Corporation (U.S.), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Fujikura Ltd. (Japan), and Superconductor Technologies Inc. (U.S.). Leading players are trying to penetrate the markets in developed economies, and are adopting various strategies to increase their market share.

Browse Related Report:

High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market by Technology (CCC, VSC, LCC & UHVDC), Component (Converter Station & Transmission Cable), Project Type (Point-To-Point, Back-To-Back, Multi-Terminal), Application, And Region - Global Forecast To 2021

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hvdc-grid-market-1225.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog @ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/energy-and-power

Connect with us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

Subscribe Reports from Energy & Power Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp