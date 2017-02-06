sprite-preloader
06.02.2017 | 17:41
PR Newswire

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Statement re Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire
London, February 6

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the final dividend previously announced on 22 November 2016 has been set at 1.24422, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 3.21486 pence per share (USD dividend 4.00 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 17 February 2017 (to shareholders on the register on 27 January 2017).

6 February 2017

Kevin Mayger - Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 020 7743 1098


