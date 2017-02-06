Regulatory News:

Stallergenes Greer plc (the "Company") (Paris:STAGR), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in treatments for respiratory allergies, has today sent a notice to shareholders, the full table of which is set out below.

1. Details of PDMR person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Elmar Schnee b) Position status Director c) Initial notification amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer a) Name Stallergenes Greer plc b) LEI GB00BZ21RF93 DD019299 2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted a) Description of the financial

instrument Ordinary shares of €1 each in the capital of Stallergenes Greer

plc ISIN GB00BZ21RF93 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) €27.03 1,000 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price 1,000 27.03 e) Date of the transaction 2016-09-06 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Paris

ABOUT STALLERGENES GREER PLC

Headquartered in London (UK), Stallergenes Greer plc is a global healthcare company specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of allergies through the development and commercialization of allergy immunotherapy products and services. Stallergenes Greer plc is the parent company of GREER Laboratories, Inc. (whose registered office is in the U.S.) and Stallergenes S.A.S. (whose registered office is in France).

Trading information:

Name: Stallergenes Greer

ISIN: GB00BZ21RF93 1 Ticker: STAGR

ICB classification 4577

Market: Euronext Paris regulated market

Additional information is available at http://www.stallergenesgreer.com

This document (including information incorporated by reference in this document), oral statements made and other information published by the Company contain statements that are or may be forward-looking with respect to the financial condition and/or results of operations and businesses of the Company. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "project," "estimated," "forecast," "should," "plan," "may" or the negative of any of these, or other variations thereof, or comparable terminology indicating expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements include risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Without being exhaustive, such factors include economic situations and business conditions, including legal and product evaluation issues, fluctuations in currencies and demand, and changes in competitive factors. These and other factors are more fully described in the Company's 2015 annual report published on 29 April 2016 on the Company's website www.stallergenesgreer.com. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, due to various factors. Save as required by applicable law, neither the Company nor any other person assumes any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to notify any person of any such update.

