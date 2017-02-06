sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
06.02.2017 | 17:49
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Statement re Inside Information

PR Newswire
London, February 6

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Inside Information

The Directors of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 December 2016, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 2 March 2017.

Enquiries:

Mrs Barbara Powley
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Date: 6 February 2017


