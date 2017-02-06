The number of passenger on international flights was nearly 206 thousand in January and increased by 18% compared to January last year. The capacity increase was 22% and the passenger load factor was 73.6% compared to 74.3% in January last year. The number of passengers on regional flights amounted to 20 thousand, decreasing by 1% compared to January last year. The capacity in January was 24% higher than in January last year, due to flights to Aberdeen in cooperation with Icelandair, which started in March 2016. The passenger load factor was 62.5%. Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 24% in January. Freight decreased by 14% year-on-year. Strike in the seafood industry in Iceland is effecting the export of fish negatively. The number of available room nights at the Company's Hotels was up by 14% from last year. The room utilisation was 69.2%, 8.4 percentage points higher than in January 2016.



INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS JAN 16 JAN 15 CHG (%) ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of Passengers 205,734 173,825 18% Load Factor 73.6% 74.3% -0.7 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 855.2 701.0 22%



DOMESTIC AND GREENLAND FLIGHTS JAN 16 JAN 15 CHG (%) ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of Passengers 20,276 20,399 -1% Load Factor 62.5% 70.0% -7.5 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000) 11.1 9.0 24%



CHARTER FLIGHTS JAN 16 JAN 15 CHG (%) ------------------------------------------------------------ Fleet Utilisation 88.9% 100.0% -11.1 ppt Sold Block Hours 1,848 2,148 -14%



CARGO JAN 16 JAN 15 CHG (%) ------------------------------------------------------------ Freight Tonne KM (FTK'000) 7,398 8,630 -14%



HOTELS JAN 16 JAN 15 CHG (%) ------------------------------------------------------------ Available Hotel Room Nights 27,807 24,335 14% Sold Hotel Room Nights 19,234 14,782 30% Utilisation of Hotel Rooms 69.2% 60.7% 8.4 ppt



Bogi Nils Bogason, CFO, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 665-8801 Íris Hulda Þórisdóttir, Director Investor Relations, Icelandair Group tel: + 354 840-7010



