$49.5 Billion Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market - Industry Forecast to 2025 - Analysis By Product and Software, End User, Device Operating Mode, Device, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Near Field Communication (NFC) Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 17.9% over the next decade to reach approximately $49.5 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing need for connectivity between different devices, rising adoption of smart appliances, recent technological developments of near field communication (NFC) and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



Based on product and software the market is segmented into auxiliary products, NFC software and non- auxiliary products. Auxiliary products are further divided by NFC SIM /UICC cards, NFC covers and NFC Micro Sd cards. Non- auxiliary products are further divided by NFC readers, NFC ICS & antennas, NFC Tags and NFC chips.



As per end user the market is segmented by medical & healthcare, automotive, banking & finance, transportation, consumer electronics, retail, residential & commercial, games and toys, data sharing and other application. Medical & healthcare are further divided by medical devices and monitoring healthcare system. Banking & finance is further divided by multiforex cards and e-money services (POS machines).



Transportation is further divided into access control and ticketing. Consumer electronics is further divided into cameras, mobile phones/tablets/contactless payment, wearable devices, laptops/ personal computers and other consumer electronics. Further, Retail is divided into product identification, transaction and access control. Additionally, Residential & commercial is segmented into time & attendance, automated locking system and physical access.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:



Apple Inc.

Broadcom Corporation

DeviceFidelity, Inc.,

Gemalto NV

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Identiv Group, Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Inside Secure

Mediatek Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V

On Track Innovations (OTI) Ltd

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

SONY Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Toshiba Corporation

Visa Inc.,



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market, By Product and Software



5 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market, By End User



6 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market, By Device Operating Mode



7 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market, By Device



8 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market, By Application



9 Near Field Communication (NFC) Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/365qsf/global_near_field

