Osteoarthritis - Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2016-2026 - Overview of Risk Factors, Disease Diagnosis & Prognosis - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Osteoarthritis Forecast in 12 Major Markets 2016-2026" report to their offering.

Osteoarthritis (OA), also known as degenerative joint disease / degenerative arthritis, is an inflammation of the articular cartilage and sub-chondral bone. OA is actually a collection of diseases rather than one disease per se: can be primary (chronic degenerative disorder related to but not caused by age, with a strong genetic linkage - reports of - 60%) or secondary (caused by injury, infection / inflammation and as a consequence of other chronic diseases).



This report provides the current prevalent population for Osteoarthritis across 12 Major Markets (USA, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russian Federation, Canada, Brazil, Japan, India and China) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. Along with the current prevalence, the report also contains a disease overview of the risk factors, disease diagnosis and prognosis along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.



There are a number of conditions that co-occur with OA including:



Congenital joint abnormalities (Marfan syndrome)

Metabolic defects (eg, hemochromatosis, Wilson disease)

Infections (causing post infectious arthritis)

Endocrine and neuropathic diseases

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Gout

Chondrocalcinosis

Obesity



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Cause of the Disease

3. Risk Factors & Prevention

4. Diagnosis of the Disease

5. Variation by Geography/Ethnicity

6. Disease Prognosis & Clinical Course

7. Key comorbid conditions/Features associated with the disease

8. Methodology for quantification of patient numbers

9. Top-line prevalence for Osteoarthritis

10. Symptomatic OA patients

11. HIP Osteoarthritis

12. Knee Osteoarthritis

13. Joint replacement in OA

14. Abbreviations used in the report

15. Patient-Based Offering

16. Online Pricing Data and Platforms

17. References

18. Appendix

