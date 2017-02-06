IDoT Market Outlook and Forecasts: IoT Identity as a Service in the Cloud will Constitute 47% of Deployments by 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Today's Internet of Things (IoT) deployments largely represent silo implementations of company-centric solutions. The future scalability of IoT will depend on communications between different suppliers, service providers, and users on a cross industry vertical basis. In order to support this future, there is a need for reliable identification of assets (platforms, gateways, devices, and data) in IoT.



There is a need for Identity of Things (IDoT) management solutions to support communications between otherwise disparate IoT systems and networks. These solutions will evolve to include critical support functionality such as IDoT verification, permissions management, and discovery that will be provided by a combination of premise-based and cloud-based infrastructure.



Closely associated with Thing Identity is Authentication, Authorization, and Accounting (AAA) functions relied upon to verify Thing Identity and allow things to engage in various communications and actions. However, AAA requires the availability of reliable identity information associated with IoT network elements, devices, actors, and data.



This research evaluates the technologies, companies, solutions, and infrastructure to support IDoT. The report assesses the current state of digital identification management and looks towards the future needs of IDoT.



The report includes details forecasts for IDoT globally, regionally, and by industry vertical and deployment model.



Select Findings:



Digital ID to play a Key Role in IoT Authentication and Security;

There will be a need to deal with the inevitable IoT Spoofing that will occur;

IoT Identity as a Service in the Cloud will constitute 47% of deployments by 2022;

There will be a sizable opportunity for database services in support of IoT ID management;

Efficient IDoT solutions will become imperative as IoT moves beyond silo company-centric operations.



Companies Mentioned:



Amazon Web Service

Certified Security Solutions (CSS)

Covisint Corporation

Digicert

Entrust

ForgeRock

GMO GlobalSign

IBM

Micro Focus (NetIQ)

Nexus Group

Ping Identity

Rubicon Labs

Wireless Registry

WSO2

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Identity of Things Overview



4. IDoT Management Solutions



5. IDoT Platform Market Forecasts 2017 - 2022



6.Companies and Solutions



7. Future of IDoT



8. Conclusions and Recommendations



9. Appendix: Identifying and Addressing Things



