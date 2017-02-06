Global Telemedicine Market - Forecast to 2021 - Growing Need for Affordable Treatment Options Due to Rising Healthcare Costs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for telemedicine is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecasting period. Telemedicine is a telecommunication technology for providing remote healthcare services through real-time two-way communication between the healthcare provider and patient, by using electronic audio and visual means. The deployment of telemedicine has significantly changed the healthcare paradigm, due to various technological innovation in the field of medical device and services.

The growing geriatric population coupled with rising prevalence of chronic diseases, dearth of healthcare professionals worldwide, improvements in telecommunication infrastructure, and need for affordable treatment options due to rising healthcare costs are some of the factors expected to propel the growth of telemedicine market in the coming years. Some of the key factors inhibiting the growth of telemedicine market include lack of skilled and trained professionals in the remote areas, privacy and security concern and availability of telecommunications bandwidth.

North America accounted for lion's share of the total telemedicine market on account of high demand for technologically advanced products. Europe is the second leading market for telemedicine and is likely to maintain its position throughout the forecasting period. In the coming years, the telemedicine market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with emphasis on India, China, and Japan.

