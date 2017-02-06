Global Summary Report: Market for Transformers (2015-2025): By Equipment Type, Size, Transformer & Customer Type - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report is designed for use by strategic planners within the manufacturing, investment and end-user segments of the Global T&D Community. Regional and global trends are highlighted in this report without the unnecessary country by country detail.

The report includes:

- Detailed data on 15 regional markets for Transformers by Type and MVA Demand

- Market values and growth rates for all regions, from 2010 to 2014

- Market value and MVA growth rate forecasts for all regions, from 2015 to 2025

- Import and export values for each major country by equipment type 2010 to 2014

- Three year rolling average import values, with % shares by origin

- Global trade

- Import and export of transformer parts

- A contact Directory of Major Manufacturers and Products Supplied

- Estimates of sales of the world's leading manufacturers of Transformers, with estimates of sales per region, equipment type and customer type.

- Production data (by value) for major manufacturing nations

- Country infrastructure data and plans

The Report covers all Transformers larger than 16kVA for the period 2010 to 2025 segmented into the following types, for each country:

Equipment Type:

- Generator Transformers

- Transmission Transformers

- Distribution Transformers

- Pole top Transformers

By Size:

- 5kVA - 50kVA

- 50kVA - 500kVA

- 500kVA - 5MVA

- 5MVA - 50MVA

- 50MVA - 150MVA

- Over 150MVA

Type of Transformer:

- Oil Filled

- Cast Resin & Dry Types

- Synthetic Fluid Filled

By Customer Type:

- Utility Companies

- Construction & Industry

- Rail & Transport

- Mining, Marine & Offshore

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Objectives And Scope

1.2. Methodology

2. Summary

2.1. Summary Tables

3. The World Market

3.1. Forecast World Market 2010-2025

4. The World's Major Transformer Manufacturers

4.1. Transformer Industry Contact Details

4.1.1. Abb

4.1.2. Aichi

4.1.3. Bhel

4.1.4. Cg Group

4.1.5. Daihen

4.1.6. Eaton Cooper

4.1.7. Ge

4.1.8. Hitachi

4.1.9. Howard

4.1.10. Hyosung

4.1.11. Hyundai

4.1.12. Jhsp

4.1.13. Meidensha

4.1.14. Mitsubishi

4.1.15. Nissin

4.1.16. Schneider

4.1.17. Siemens

4.1.18. Spx Waukesha

4.1.19. Takaoka

4.1.20. Tbea

4.1.21. Toshiba

4.1.22. Twbb - Baoding

4.1.23. Weg

4.1.24. Xd Group

4.1.25. Ztr

5. Production

6. Trade Analysis

6.1. Top 25 Exporters

6.2. Top 25 Importers

7. Trade In Transformer Parts

8. Appendices

8.1. Country Profiles By Region

8.2. Exchange Rates

