

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets fluctuated between small gains and losses early Monday, but turned definitively lower in the afternoon. Economic data proved a mixed bag at the start of the new trading week, with Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index declining slightly in February, while German factory orders rose the most in two and a half years in December.



European Central Bank President Mario Draghi testified before the European Parliament Monday. Draghi stated that the recent resilience shown by the euro area economy in the face of several negative shocks suggests it is on the right track, but it still requires monetary policy stimulus to bring inflation to the target in a sustainable way.



'Our December decisions strike a balance between our growing confidence that the euro area's economic prospects are firming up, and - at the same time - the lack of a clear sign of sustained convergence of inflation rates towards the desired level,' Draghi said while addressing lawmakers in the European Parliament in Brussels.



Business leaders said the decision to leave the EU had a negative impact on their business since June, Ipsos Mori survey showed Monday.



The annual Ipsos MORI Captains of Industry study found that 58 percent felt negative impact of Brexit, while 31 percent said the Brexit had made no difference to the business situation.



'However, it is not all doom and gloom,' Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos MORI, said. '32 percent of respondents said they think their business will start to feel the positive effects of leaving the EU in five years' time.'



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.60 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 1.06 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.40 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 1.22 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.98 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.22 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.24 percent.



In Frankfurt, fish distributor, Deutsche See, sued Volkswagen over the automaker's emission cheating scandal, sending its stock down 2.58 percent.



Deutsche Bank fell 1.70 percent. The country's largest lender has apologized in full-page German newspaper ads for 'serious errors' that cost the lender billions of euros.



In Paris, Total SA dipped 0.10 percent as oil prices edged higher on a weaker dollar and amid fears of new U.S. sanctions against Iran.



In London, Randgold Resources jumped 4.15 percent as the gold miner hiked its 2016 dividend by over 50 percent after reporting a 76 percent jump in fourth-quarter net profit.



Shares of Ryanair Holdings fell 4.20 percent after the Irish no-frills airline issued cautious outlook for the remainder of the year after reporting an 8 percent drop in third-quarter profit.



Airline easyJet dropped 0.80 percent after reporting its passenger traffic and load factor figures for January.



Barclays declined 0.63 percent after reports that it is embarking on a major back office overhaul.



UniCredit dropped 6.86 percent in Milan after it signed a deal Saturday with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs as part of a business plan unveiled in December by its new chief executive.



Eurozone investor confidence dropped less-than-expected in February as financial experts' assessment of the current situation was the strongest since mid-2011 though their expectations were hurt, mainly by the impact of the actions of the Trump administration, results of a monthly survey by Sentix showed Monday.



The investor confidence index for euro area fell to 17.4 from 18.2 in January, which was the highest score since August 2015, figures from the think tank showed. Economists had forecast a weaker reading of 16.5.



Germany's factory orders expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in December on robust domestic demand, provisional data from Destatis showed Monday. Factory orders climbed 5.2 percent on a monthly basis in December, in contrast to a 3.6 percent fall in November, which was revised from 2.5 percent.



The latest monthly growth was the biggest since July 2014, when the rate was 6.6 percent and also faster than the expected 0.5 percent increase.



German construction firms registered slower growth in January but were more optimistic about the coming year, survey data from IHS Markit showed Monday. The construction Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.0 in January from December's nine-month high of 54.9. This was the lowest score since last August.



Germany's real earnings increased at a stronger pace in 2016, data from Destatis showed Monday. The index of real earnings increased 1.8 percent in 2016 but slower than the 2.4 percent growth registered in 2015. In the same period, inflation was 0.5 percent.



China's private sector expanded at the weakest pace in four months in January on slower increases in manufacturing and services, private survey results from IHS Markit showed Monday. The Caixin composite output index fell to 52.2 in January from December's 45-month high of 53.5.



The services sector in China continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday with a PMI score of 53.1.



That's down from 53.4 in December, although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



