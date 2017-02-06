BUENA PARK, CA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - By royal decree, Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament offers two days of chivalry, rivalry and revelry at a special low price.

Tickets are now on sale for all Medieval Times shows on February 19 and 20. Adult tickets are $38.95 (save $23). Children's tickets are $29.95 (save $7)*

Call 1-888-WE-JOUST (935-6878) or visit www.medievaltimes.com for information and reservations.

*Valid only for shows on Sunday, February 19, and Monday, February 20, 2017. Use discount code PD17. May not be combined with any other discount, special offer or group rate. Not valid for special shows, holidays or prior purchases. Restrictions may apply. Upgrade packages, tax, gratuity and applicable fees are additional. Valid only at the Buena Park, California, Castle.

Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament's California Castle is located at 7662 Beach Blvd. in Buena Park, CA. Medieval Times is Orange County's Celebration Destination and North America's No. 1 dinner attraction. In 2016, Medieval Times received its sixth Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence.

