NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/06/17 -- Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has expanded its digital publishing and market intelligence portfolio with the addition of Informa's independent industry news portal, Telecoms.com (www.telecoms.com).

The move, which adds to the Light Reading group's international reach as well as its editorial, marketing and sales resources, creates the world's largest and most influential media platform for the next-generation communications industry.

Since 2000, both Light Reading and Telecoms.com have been delivering premium news coverage and analysis of the next-generation communications networking and services sector, and have independently built loyal and significant industry readerships and business relationships. Now, as an integrated and unified platform, the Light Reading and Telecoms.com network boasts more than 500,000 registered users worldwide and more than 1.2 million monthly page views. Additionally, the combination of the two portals provides an optimum demographic fit, with Light Reading delivering a strong US presence (55% of registrants) while Telecoms.com boasts prominent coverage across the rest of the world (75% outside the US). The Light Reading and Telecoms.com editorial staff will benefit from an expanded team of 20 editors stretching from Silicon Valley to Hong Kong, that have more than 250 years of reporting experience between them.

For its market intelligence services, Telecoms.com will now utilize Heavy Reading's team of analysts to deliver first class white papers, case studies and other custom market research.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Telecoms.com and continue to provide the entire communications networking and services ecosystem with the essential information they need to succeed," says Steve Saunders, Light Reading's CEO & Founder. "Both Telecoms.com and Light Reading have obtained reputations as 'must-read' publications within the industry and when combined, they become an even stronger force."

As part of the merger plans, Light Reading and Telecoms.com will both be relaunched with new designs and improved online community platforms. The new designs are based on six months of extensive research into the needs of each site's audience and the marketing needs of customers. Their range and diversity of marketing opportunities will be expanded, including sponsorship of contextual subcategory and category programs on Telecoms.com, full network webinars and content syndication hosted on both sites, as well as network custom videos. To learn more about these exciting new opportunities, contact sales@lightreading.com.

Follow Light Reading on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Follow Telecoms.com on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Light Reading

Light Reading (www.lightreading.com) combines its research-led online communities and targeted events portfolio to help those in the global communications industry make informed decisions. Lightreading.com is the ultimate source for telecom analysis for more than 400,000 subscribers each month, leading the media sector in terms of traffic, content and reputation. Light Reading produces targeted communications events and focused one-day conferences each year for cable, mobile and wireline executives across five continents.

About Telecoms.com

Launched in 2001, Telecoms.com is a highly respected and independent news portal covering the latest technological advancements and market trends, focusing on the key business and technology issues facing the industry today. Our impartial investigation of industry activity is supplemented by regular in-depth features, executive interviews and opinion pieces. Our website attracts 86,000+ unique monthly visitors and our daily newsletter is delivered to over 47,500 key decision-makers in the global telecoms industry. Our annual awards show, The Global Telecoms Awards, shines a spotlight on the industry's most innovative companies and recognizes innovation and excellence across the board.

Light Reading

Amy Averbook

917-743-2693

averbook@lightreading.com



