Ostara Named to Global Cleantech Group Hall of Fame

Ostara Nutrient Recovery Technologies announced today that it is the first company to be inducted into the Global Cleantech Hall of Fame after being named to the prestigious Global Cleantech 100 for seven years. The Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the few companies whose sustained excellence has meant that they have been on the GCT100 list every year for seven years.

The Global Cleantech 100 is produced by the Cleantech Group (CTG) and is a comprehensive list of private companies with the highest potential to make the most significant market impact, and that are best positioned to solve tomorrow's clean technology challenges. Last week, Cleantech Group (CTG), released its eighth annual Global Cleantech 100 list and report. http://www.cleantech.com/release/cleantech-group-unveils-the-2017-global-cleantech-100-list/

"To receive this recognition as the first company to be inducted into the Global Cleantech Hall of Fame is truly an honor," said Phillip Abrary, President and CEO of Ostara. "I commend our team for their dedication to make nutrient recovery a viable solution that cities can benefit from, around the world."

Ostara was first inducted into the Global Cleantech 100 in 2009, and has been named to the Global Cleantech 100 for seven consecutive years. Ostara was the first company to reach Hall of Fame status in January 2016. It was inducted retroactively, as the Hall of Fame is a new concept introduced this year. CTG keeps its audiences and clients in touch with emerging trends, leading innovation companies and all key players in sustainable innovation.

Ostara's nutrient recovery solution recovers otherwise polluting nutrients such as phosphorus and nitrogen in wastewater and transforms them into a unique Root-Activated' fertilizer that helps wastewater treatment facilities solve operational issues, meet environmental regulations, and generate revenue through the sale of this high value fertilizer. The unique mode-of-action of the fertilizer - marketed and sold in the agriculture and turf industries as Crystal Green® - significantly reduces leaching and run-off of phosphorus (the main component of the fertilizer) which helps to protect the world's waterways and preserve precious ecosystems.

About Ostara and Crystal Green:

Ostara helps protect precious water resources by changing the way cities around the world manage nutrients in wastewater streams. The company's Pearl® and WASSTRIP® technology recovers phosphorus and nitrogen at municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants and transforms them into a high-value, eco-friendly fertilizer, Crystal Green®. The process greatly reduces nutrient management costs and helps plants meet increasingly stringent discharge limits while improving operating reliability. Traditionally, when wastewater treatment plants remove phosphorus from their discharge stream, the nutrients are recycled back into their system, creating a new problem of nutrient scale, called struvite. The struvite not only clogs pipes and valves, reducing flow, but requires costly maintenance. Although chemical additives can temporarily relieve struvite problems, it is a costly solution that also generates solid waste requiring disposal. Ostara's technology also helps wastewater treatment facilities meet increasingly stringent nutrient limits, enforced to reduce nutrient pollution in adjacent waterways.

Crystal Green® is the first continuous release granular fertilizer to provide Root-Activated' phosphorus, nitrogen and magnesium (5-28-0-10Mg), and is marketed globally to professionals in the turf, horticultural ad agriculture sectors. Its unique Root-Activated' mode-of-action minimizes phosphorus tie-up in the soil, enhancing crop yields, turf performance and significantly reducing the risk of leaching and runoff, thus protecting local waterways from nutrient pollution. Ostara operates multiple facilities throughout North America and Europe and opened the world's largest nutrient recovery facility in partnership with the Metropolitan Water Reclamation District (MWRD) of Greater Chicago in Spring 2016. For more information, visit http://www.ostara.com and http://www.crystalgreen.com.

About Cleantech Group (CTG)

Founded in 2002, the mission of Cleantech Group (CTG) is to accelerate sustainable innovation. The CTB's subscriptions, events and programs are all designed to help corporates, investors, and all players in the innovation ecosystem discover and connect with the key companies, trends, and people in the market. Their coverage is global, spans the entire clean technology theme and is relevant to the future of all industries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with a growing international presence in London.

