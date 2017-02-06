LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) -SPECIAL FORCES, a short super hero action comedy, will make its online premiere exclusively on www.philbucci.com today, February 6, 2017, after the official trailer made its world premiere on www.thehollywoodreporter.com on Friday February 3, 2017. In 2016, the short was featured in Dances With Films, NYTVF, DragonCon, Hollyshorts, Other worlds Austin, Fargo Fantastic Film festival, Unreal Film Festival, Sunscreen Film Festival West, Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival.

With super villainy spinning out of control, the world has been forced to turn to the vigilantes they once feared in an effort to restore balance, creating a revolution in law enforcement SPECIAL FORCES. But because life has a strange sense of humor, some of the "super" cops really aren't all that super. Called in as backup mistake Eugene (Mort Burke) and Genesis (Tania Gunadi) discover their powers are a lot more than they're cracked up to be. Now these two unlikely heroes are going to show the world what being super is all about.

Phil Bucci and Marcus Perry wrote the original short. Bucci directed and explains his inspiration for the project.

"As a kid I grew up during the golden age of genre hybrids like E.T., Raiders of the Lost Ark, Ghostbusters, Back to the Future and The Goonies," he said. "Now as an adult I crave these types of films that will take you on a whirl wind adventure. I wanted to create something reminiscent of my favorites."

The film was shot on location in Los Angeles at the Lacy Street Production Center. Bucci served as the writer, director and executive producer along with Brooke Dooley serving as lead producer on SPECIAL FORCES.

SPECIAL FORCES illustrates that deep within each of us lies a super power waiting to be discovered. The film's message is simple, in spite of our ordinary lives we are at our best when we are challenged to recognize our untapped talents.

After placing 2nd in the Key Art Awards student trailer competition, Bucci began his career as a trailer editor, segueing into feature film and television editorial. Some of his most notable projects have been the ShowTime series Submission, feature film's M.F.A., It Snows All theTime, All I Need, ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary Untucked, part of the Emmy nominated series. The multiple award winning web series Destroy the Alpha Gammas and trailer campaigns for Django Unchained, The Mortal Instruments, Skyfall, Real Steel, Tron, Star Trek and Transformers, along with several award winning short films.

Recently Bucci has begun his Directing career. His short film directorial debut SPECIAL FORCES will be followed up with the multiple award-winning web series Brooding.

Originally from New York, he first attended Pace University where he received a Bachelor of Science in Information Systems. After a 2-year stint as a semi pro-baseball player he attended the Academy of Art University in San Francisco, where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Motion Picture-Television with a concentration of Editing.

Bucci currently resides in Los Angeles, California where he is planning and working on several projects as a director and editor.

For more information please visit http://www.philbucci.com.

Like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/specialforcesseries/

Twitter, @PhilBucci and @SpecialForces42

https://www.instagram.com/specialforces42/

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129430/Images/Special_Forces_2-6e8e02638f20bdf6bf3d7a0353fa3718.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129430/Images/Special_Forces_1-5bed9868a1cd8d978811647badd9af01.jpg

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/2/6/11G129430/Images/spf_titlelook1_v4-78baa805923ba286911cb9e02806274f.jpg

Contact:

Amy Prenner

(310) 709-1101

amy@theprennergroup.com