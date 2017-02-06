Fineqia Announces Formation of an Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, February 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTCPink: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA) is pleased to announce the formation of an advisory board ("Advisory Board") comprised of business leaders from diverse industries, each providing their unique perspective on online platform funding and how it can be improved upon and increasingly adopted.

The purpose of the Advisory Board is to further the Company's mission of democratization of financial services through provision of counsel to the Company's board of directors and CEO on strategy, business introductions, media and social influence.

"Each advisor brings incredible knowledge and experience, providing immediate impact on Fineqia," said Fineqia CEO Bundeep Singh Rangar. "These new advisors signal our commitment to building the best possible debt securities platform worldwide with the brightest minds and best talent."

Fineqia's Advisory Board members are not officers or directors of the Company and will be named upon appointment.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia's business model is to provide an online platform and associated services for the placement of debt and equity securities, initially in the UK. The platform will transparently highlight the risks and objectively outline opportunities involved. For more information, visit http://www.fineqia.com.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information. All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the inability of the Company to complete the Change of Business, failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

