According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global furniture and furnishing marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% over the next five years due to the growth in buyers' awareness that led to an increase in demand for eco-friendly and ergonomic furniture.

Technavio has published a new report on the global furniture and furnishings market from 2017-2021.

The research report titled 'Global Furniture and Furnishings Market Procurement Market Intelligence Report 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"The increasing demand for customized furniture and furnishings that help accentuate the buyer's individuality is expected to drive market growth," says lead Technavio procurement specialist Angad Singh for category spend intelligence. "Additionally, the growing digitization will create a demand for innovatively designed desks capable of incorporating modern needs such as space for wiring and plug points," adds Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the global furniture and furnishings market

The adoption of various cost-optimization levers helps buyers of furniture and furnishings realize direct cost savings and enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the global furniture and furnishings market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Unbundling of services

Adoption of technology

Adoption of electrical sanders and table saws minimize the effort put into each piece of furniture while providing an enhanced finish to the final products in a shorter period.

Additionally, using CAD furniture software provides increased flexibility in terms of product design, aiding the manufacturers to visualize and examine even complex furniture pieces with ease.

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Suppliers who can provide value-additions to buyers have higher chances of establishing a stronger presence in the market. Additions such as sourcing furniture not included in the portfolio, providing assistance in deciding the theme of a space and the furniture that suits the theme, and providing longer warranty periods help the suppliers to close deals.

Unbundling of services

A key strategy that suppliers from the furniture and furnishings market adopt is the unbundling of services. They source key services such as credit facilities and maintenance services to dedicated players who can help in reducing the total spend cost. Suppliers save up to 10% of the total category spend by adopting the unbundling strategy.

