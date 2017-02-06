06.02.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Sberbank (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Sberbank is the sixth most valuable banking brand in Europe according to Brand Finance Over the course of last year, Sberbank's brand value has increased by 33% to USD 9.1 bln, according to Brand Finance, the leading independent branded business valuation and strategy consultancy company. Globally, Sberbank has improved its standing from 35th to 24th position. Sberbank is the only Russian brand in the Top100 of the banking rating and the only Russian banking brand in the Brand Finance Global 500. Sberbank ranks...

