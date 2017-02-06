2016 Industry Accolades Reinforce Cielo's Leadership in Global Growth, Client Satisfaction and Innovation

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin, Feb. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Cielo (formerly Pinstripe), the world's leading strategic Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) partner, today reflects on 2016, a year summarized by two words: investment and growth.

Commenting on Cielo's exceptional 2016, Sue Marks, Founder and CEO, said, "The number of records - both internally and for the RPO industry - that our teams hit this year is awe-inspiring. Our entrepreneurial culture attracts the very best talent the world has to offer. Because of our dedicated, driven, exceptional associates, we are able to achieve the results our clients depend on while growing at an exceptional rate."

In 2016, to support its 143 clients globally, including more than 30 new partnerships, renewals and multi-regional expansions, Cielo invested in new hub locations in Manchester, United Kingdom, Indianapolis, Indiana, USA, and Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Americas region grew at a particularly rapid rate with strategic additions to its healthcare and life sciences portfolio, in addition to the largest pure RPO partnership in Latin America.

"Cielo's growth strategy has always been closely tied to the needs of our clients. As market trends have necessitated our geographic growth in Latin America, Asia Pacific and elsewhere, we have invested in the right people with the right skills in the right locations," Marks continued. "Furthermore, as our clients have asked us, particularly in Europe, to offer a more inclusive solution that blends contingent and permanent hiring, we have launched a Total Talent Acquisition offering."

Cielo's formal launch of Total Talent Acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2016 was a capstone to a year of new and expanded service offerings. Another highlight was the merging of two of Cielo value-added solutions - the Social Media Team and the Employer Brand & Communications Practice. The combined team, which tripled in size in 2016 to accommodate its growing portfolio of clients, remains focused on creating cross-channel brand, communications and digital strategies for Cielo's RPO partnerships and direct clients.

Cielo also invested in expanding the capabilities of its exclusive SkyRecruit candidate engagement platform. The only global recruitment technology offered by an RPO provider, SkyRecruit is the core enabler of Cielo's high-tech and high-touch approach to recruitment. Enhanced features include: more robust analytics and reporting, pre-employment processes and verifications and bi-weekly updates to user experience and existing features to keep the platform current with the newest technology developments.

Also launched in 2016 was Cielo's SkyLabs program. Both a physical "Lab" space dedicated to exploration and a methodology, SkyLabs is Cielo's innovation engine. Rooted in Design Thinking, SkyLabs applies a framework toward problem solving to ensure that ideas, technologies and processes stand up to clients' rigorous expectations. SkyLabs allows Cielo to test virtually all the tools in the marketplace to understand how they could (or would not) help clients reach their strategic goals. The SkyLabs program further recognizes that the best technologies rarely start in HR, so inspiration is taken from consumer technologies and fields such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, natural language processing and gamification to bring world-class talent experiences to Cielo's clients. In short, Cielo vets and pilots new and emerging technologies, and their applications to recruitment, so its clients can benefit more quickly.

To support programs like SkyLabs, the firm's expanded service offerings, new locations across the globe and increased number of clients, it was also necessary to invest in scaling Cielo's technical infrastructure and support functions. In 2016, Cielo added more than 500 employees to its service delivery and enablement teams. Further investments in people included a high-tech and high-touch digital approach to learning and development, which capitalizes on unlimited access to in-person training opportunities as supported by new learning management and reward and recognition platforms.

"We believe our people are the best in the industry and they deserve a career they love," Marks continued. "Our investments in our People & Culture team and programs throughout 2016 were a direct result of employee feedback. We remain a best place to work by listening and reacting to the needs of our people and by giving them the tools and opportunities to own their career success and achieve their personal and professional ambitions."

While achieving record growth and making significant investments in people, technology and service delivery capabilities, Cielo never lost sight of the importance of client satisfaction. Cielo has been fixated on avoiding this common pitfall of accelerated growth. This unaltered focus is illustrated by its #2 ranking on the HRO Today magazine's annual "Baker's Dozen" list of RPO firms globally and in Europe. In addition, Cielo Healthcare was honored to repeat its #1 ranking in the Healthcare industry category.

Additionally, Cielo continued its domination of the HRO Today Forum awards in Europe and North America with regional Best Partnership in Recruiting Excellence recognitions for its work with Telefonica/O2 and Health First, respectively. 2016 was the fourth time that Cielo has won the Recruiting Excellence award in Europe, and the fifth consecutive win in North America. In 2016, Cielo was also recognized as a PEAK Matrix Leader by Everest Group and an Industry Leader by NelsonHall.

