Global Dimer Acid Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2025: Lack of Raw Material Availability for Production - Research and Markets

The Global Dimer Acid Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.1% over the next decade to reach approximately $2.6 billion by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include lack of raw material availability for production; very slow degradable rate is challenging the market growth, recent technological developments of dimer acid and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



By application, market is segmented into oilfield chemicals, non-reactive polyamides, reactive polyamides and other applications. Based on product type market is categorized into hydrogenate, standard and distilled.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.



Companies Mentioned:



Henkel

Jarchem Innovative Ingredients

Nissan Chemical America Corporation

EMERY

Florachem Corp.

Arizona Chemicals Company, LLC

KLK 100 Anqing Hongyu

BASF SE

Novepha Company Limited

Croda International Plc.

Harima Chemicals

Shandong Huijin Chemical Co. Ltd

Anqing Hongyu Chemical Company Ltd

Jiangsu Yonglin Oleochemical Co., Ltd.

Aturex Group

Oleon NV

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

4 Dimer Acid Market, By Application



5 Dimer Acid Market, By product type



6 Dimer Acid Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



