Global Biochar Market to Grow at a CAGR of 16.8% - Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2025 - By Technology, Feedstock, Application, Manufacturing Process & Geography - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Biochar Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Biochar Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 16.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $1,440 million by 2025. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand from the agricultural sector, increasing demand for organic farming in developed nations and growing biochar importance in livestock farming.



Based on Technology the market is categorized into Batch Pyrolysis Kiln, Continuous Pyrolysis Kiln, Gasifier & cookstove and Microwave Pyrolysis. Depending on the Feedstock the market is segmented by Agriculture Waste, Animal Manure, Biomass Plantation and Forestry Waste.



By Application, market is segregated by Energy based and Non Energy based. Energy based is further sub segmented into electricity generation and sources for power plant. Non Energy based is further sub segmented into gardening, forestry, agriculture, carbon sequestration, mine reclamation and others.



Based on Manufacturing Process the market is categorized into gasification, microwave pyrolysis, fast & intermediate pyrolysis and slow pyrolysis.



Report Highlights:



The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities;

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers;

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries;

Key developments and strategies observed in the market;

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends;

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players;

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025;

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments.

Companies Mentioned:



Vega Biofuels, Inc.

The Biochar Company

Phoenix Energy.

Pacific Pyrolysis Pty Ltd.

Genesis Industries

Full Circle Biochar

Earth Systems

Diacarbon Energy Inc.

Cool Planet Energy Systems Inc.

Clean Fuels B.V.

Blackcarbon

Biochar Supreme, LLC

Biochar Products, Inc.

Agri-Tech Producers



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Biochar Market, By Technology



5 Biochar Market, By Feedstock



6 Biochar Market, By Application



7 Biochar Market, By Manufacturing Process



8 Biochar Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j3x78g/global_biochar

